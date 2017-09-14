Cheryl Knost, Joe Schramm, and Rex Dolby, all Van Wert Area Photography Club members, took advantage of a glorious Saturday on September 9 to do a planned photo shoot of the Miami-Erie Canal along State Route 66 south of Spencerville.

Starting with a picnic lunch at the Deep Cut Historical Park (named for the 6,600-foot slot dug by hand, 5 to 52 feet deep), the trip ended at the St. Marys River Aqueduct.

Their first stop was the aqueduct over Six Mile Creek. A little further down the road was the Bloody Bridge, so named as the site of an axe murder in 1854. Lock 14 was their next stop, followed by a visit to the 40 Acre Pond, which is the largest of three ponds created when the St. Marys River was relocated during the construction of the canal.

Arriving in St. Marys, the three found much to photograph at Memorial Park. Subjects included the Canal Tumble, which routes excess water not used by industry from the hydraulic water way down to the canal, Lock 13, the Belle of St. Marys canal boat, the Clock Tower, covered bridge and views around the park. After a stop at the St. Marys river aqueduct, they returned to Deep Cut for Joe’s car.

The three were so pleased with all they’d seen, they resolved to duplicate the trip this fall when the leaves are at their peak. The club’s next meeting will be Thursday, September 14, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. Pictures from the photo shoot will be on the agenda, as well as business items.