Lots of people came out for the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Business Expo/Taste of Van Wert County, which was held Thursday afternoon and evening at Wassenberg Art Center in downtown Van Wert. Above, Sarah Moser from Apex Clean Energy answers questions from attendees, while (below) 133 Bistro staff display a variety of food samples being served during the Expo. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent