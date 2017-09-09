VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. recently sent pre-registration forms to the Van Wert County elementary schools for distribution to students. The forms explain the programs and opportunities available to Buckeye Youth members.

Buckeye Youth is open to all youth ages 5 to 18, with activities for each age group, as well as events for all ages.

This past year, the boys and girls participated in many fun, educational, and volunteering activities. Buckeye Y Youth members had an Autumn Adventure Sleepover and went on a field trip to COSI in Columbus. The group also had summer camp and club meetings.

Members volunteered by Christmas caroling at the nursing homes, making Valentines for disabled veterans, and tray favors and cards for the hospital and nursing homes. The groups also sold chocolate bars and helped with a bake sale, and the Fountain Park food stand during a Fountain Park Summer Music Series concert.

Those interested in more information should fill out the form on the flyers sent home through the schools and return or mail them to the Buckeye Y Youth Inc. office, 147 E. Main St., Suite D, Van Wert, OH 45891. There is a drop-off box outside of the north door to the office inside the complex. Those interested may also email their child’s name, school, grade, gender, and parent/guardian’s name, address, and phone number to maryvanwert@aol.com, or call 419.238.3546 and leave a message.

Those doing so will receive an October/November newsletter with more information about club meeting times and events.

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency, a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient, and received donations from Wetzel Motorcycle Club.