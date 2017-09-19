Motivational speaker and international recording artist Bill Ballenger recently brought his “Break the Grey” program to Crestview Middle School and High School. Students heard Ballenger speak on issues like suicide, substance abuse, bullying and self-worth by sharing skits and Ballenger’s life experiences. Ballenger shared his story of bad choices culminating in a three-year prison conviction for him and his wife in Indiana at 18. He also challenged students not to make the choices he made and to take their lives and futures seriously. (photo submitted)