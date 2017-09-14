From the title of this week’s column, you might think there are some concerts you should beware of. What I really want you to know is concerts and shows you should be aware of, because of their rising ticket sales. I know some people wait to buy their tickets until we get closer the concert date. We all have busy lives and sometimes we aren’t sure of committing to buying tickets just yet. The alarm I am sounding is for those events that may have no tickets available when you get around to deciding. I hate having to turn people away.

As of today, we have one concert that has sold out. That is the Texas Tenors Christmas concert on December 9. But the good news is that we were able to add another performance and so we have more seats available now. The second show is approaching 50 percent capacity.

The next one to watch is Olivia Newton-John’s concert on November 19. There are currently fewer than 100 tickets remaining. We have been hearing good news from Olivia in regard to her health. She recently sent a video saying she felt better than ever after receiving treatment. She is booking new concert dates and that’s a good thing for us and her. I’ve heard her live show is incredible!

A number of other concerts and shows are clustered together with about 150 seats left to sell. Those are Michael W. Smith’s Christmas, Little River Band, Cirque Zuma Zuma, Christmas with Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar, Lonestar, MJ Live, The Five Browns, and Bostyx. Others are close behind.

On our Broadway shows, we are fortunate to have double performances of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and The Wizard of Oz. We are also seeing increasing activity on Rudolph and A Christmas Carol as the temperatures drop and we begin thinking less of going to the lake and more about the upcoming holidays.

One thing I notice is that there is such variety of interest from our ticket buyers. I really like this because we talk so much about diversity in a political sense, but don’t always think of it from an artistic sense. I really like chocolate, but I wouldn’t want it every day. Now I know that may not be a very good example for some of you who could have chocolate every day, but it’s good to mix your food … and your entertainment. At the Niswonger, we intentionally try to mix our entertainment so we can reach many different people and introduce them to our beautiful facility.

Our next and really first show of the year is the “B” Underwater Bubble Show on Sunday, October 1. We moved the start time up 30 minutes from our regular 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will allow you to bring kids and grandkids to the show and get them back home in a good time. I have seen the video of this show and talked with the show’s producer. Because of that, I hate to call this an exclusively kid’s show. It comes to us from Latvia and is touring the U.S. for a short timeframe. We are fortunate to be one of their U.S. stops.

Inspired by “Cirque du Soleil,” “B” Underwater Bubble Show takes you on a dreamland adventure where we leave our cell phones, time restrictions, and busy schedules behind. Mr. “B” will take you to a dreamland with snow cannons, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, gigantic smoke rings, smoke-filled soap bubble machines, and other such surprises. Combined with world-class wardrobe, artistic make-up, energizing music, juggling, contortionism, sand art, and dancing, you can begin to see that this show is going to be one for the senses and certainly not to be missed. The stage will be turned into a magical dreamland.

Get your tickets now, either online at www.npacvw.org, call (419.238.6722), or stop by the box office. You will be glad you did and your kids and grandkids will think you are really cool!

