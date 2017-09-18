Arthur R. Fiock, of Van Wert passed away at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice.

He was born November 23, 1938 in Van Wert County. He was the son of Earl R. and Mary (Stemen) Fiock, who both preceded him in death.

Arthur was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard, and retired from Aeroquip Corperation in Van Wert after 25 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his wife Constance “Connie” (Clifton) Fiock, and children Christopher (Cari) Viock of Waterville, Ohio and April (Jason) Gray of Convoy, grandchildren Kayla Born, Grant Fiock, Sydney Hofmann, Skylar Fiock, Dru Gray, Trey Fiock and Paylin Gray.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 22 at Gearhart-Jurcyzk Funeral Home in Convoy, with Rev. Clark Williman officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 21, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at Gearhart-Jurcyzk Funeral home.

Burial will be at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Wings of Joy Crestview Bible Center.