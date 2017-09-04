Submitted information

Do you know what an “allemande left” is? Did you know that “Stir the Bucket” isn’t something you do in the kitchen? Come learn with Van Wert County 4-H members and their families as they explore square dancing on Saturday, October 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Those wanting to participate do not need to be experienced dancers to attend. Lessons will be provided throughout the dance by experienced caller John Wargowsky.

The event will be held in the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Local 4-H clubs are planning a family-friendly night of fun, lessons, and snacks. Join them as they learn all the fun dances and kick their heels up to learn a new skill.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Van Wert County Friends of 4-H (previously known as the Van Wert County Endowment Fund), which is administered by The Van Wert County Foundation and allocated to support the Van Wert County 4-H program.