SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Friday night will mark the midway point of the high school football season, and the state-ranked Crestview Knights (No. 5 in Division VII) have a collective eye on a 5-0 start.

The Knights turned in a second straight dominating performance during last week’s 40-20 victory over Bluffton. Crestview led 13-0 after the first quarter and 33-0 at halftime. Much of the second half was played with younger players.

Along with three interceptions, Wade Sheets had four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

“Our staff does a great job of helping people understand that they have a role on our team and helping them understand what that role is,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens explained. “Wade executed his role very well last week like many of our players were able to do. He gives us an athletic threat in all 3 phases of the game.”

Through four games, the Knights have displayed a balanced offense that averages 175 yards rushing and 153 yards passing per game, while the defense is giving up just 259 total yards per game. Owens said much of the credit belongs to the offensive and defensive lines.

“I think our lines on each side of the ball have shown the greatest improvement throughout the first few weeks of the season,” Owens said. “(Grant) Schlagbaum, (Dylan) Hicks and (Brayden) Sellers have been excellent leaders. (Robbie) Gonzalez, (Micah) Snyder, (Korbin) Hartman, and (Isaiah) LaTurner have done a great job of being mentally prepared each week, and working hard to get better.”

Crestview’s next opponent, Columbus Grove has had a rough start. The Bulldogs opened their season by losing to two state-ranked teams (Pandora-Gilboa and Leipsic) and perennial power Patrick Henry, before shutting out Paulding 35-0 last week.

Even with a slow start, Owens knows the Bulldogs can be dangerous.

“Grove has a young, but athletic team,” Owens said. “I think they have shown improvement each week from what we can see on film.”

After Crestview’s game at Columbus Grove, the Knights will play four of their remaining five games at home.