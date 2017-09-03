Van Wert independent

Two Van Wert women and a Paulding man face felony drug charges after a large amount of a substance believed to be carfentanil was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

William T. Vance, 36, of Paulding, and Brittney D. Wilson, 21, and Stephany N. Wilson, 25, both of 1116 Kear Road, Apt. 37, were each charged with posses-sion of drugs, a felony of the third degree, with more charges possible following the next session of the Van Wert County Grand Jury.

Carfentanil is an analog of the synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl, and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, making it among the most potent commercially used opioids. Carfentanil was first synthesized in 1974 by a team of chemists at Janssen Pharmaceutica, which included Paul Janssen. The drug is marketed under the trade name Wildnil, as a general anesthetic agent for large animals, such as elephants.

According to a news release from the Van Wert Police Department, city police conducted a traffic stop this past Saturday in the 300 block of Bonnewitz Avenue. A K-9 search was made of the vehicle, with the dog providing an alert. A probable cause search was then made of the vehicle, with officers finding approximately 32 grams of a substance believed to be carfentanil.

Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle, while Vance also had a 45-caliber pistol in his possession.

After drugs were found in the vehicle, officers obtained a search warrant for the Wilsons’ apartment in the Apple Glen complex from Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman. The apartment was then searched and found more white powder, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Assisting city police were the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.