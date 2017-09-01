Submitted information

First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert announces that Cheryl Gigler has been hired as the new Chancel Choir director.

Gigler, a soprano, is a graduate of Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. Her advanced vocal studies include work with Lili Chookasian of the Metropolitan Opera, Armen Boyagian, and Edwin MacArthur, as well as Vincent La Selva of the Juilliard School.

Gigler has sung professionally with the Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto, Italy, as well as in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Heartland Chamber Chorale of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She also has been a featured soloist with the Sterling Forest Renaissance Festival, Waldwick Symphony, and Rockland Symphony, as well as the Bach Collegium of Fort Wayne.

Gigler has also performed various roles with regional opera companies in the New York metropolitan area, including the New York Grand Opera.

In addition to performing, she is a certified music educator in Indiana, New York, and New Jersey. Gigler has directed and developed graded English handbell and choral programs in both public school and church settings, and has also served for many years as an adjunct professor of voice at Nyack College, Nyack, New York.

She is also a trained Stephen’s Minister and a certified life coach specializing in ADHD.

Gigler and the church extends an open invitation to all singers, age high school through adult, who enjoy singing to participate in the 2017-2018 Chancel Choir season.

All those involved share a love of bringing glory to God through music and Christian fellowship. The only requirement for participating is a desire to sing and be present for any Wednesday night rehearsal held at 7:15 p.m., and to perform with the choir during the 10 a.m. Sunday service.

The Chancel Choir performs regularly throughout the entire calendar year and frequently has guest soloists, instrumentalists, and ensembles during its Sunday morning worship services.

To learn more about First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert, its choir season, and how to participate, contact the church office at 419.238.3670 or sopranosheila@yahoo.com.