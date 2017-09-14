DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 14 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including a city man charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Two of the arraignments were held Monday.

Stephany Wilson, 25, and Brittney Wilson, 21, both of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Both were released on personal surety bonds, and will appear for pretrial conferences at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 4.

The remaining arraignments were held on Wednesday morning.

Sonny Metzger, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

Metzger was ordered held on a $500,000 cash or commercial surety bond, and a pretrial conference will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, September 28.

Anthony Oliver, 22, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the first degree; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, with the added specification that he used $973 in cash in the commission of the crime; a second count of aggravated possession of drugs, also a fifth-degree felony; and possessing drug instruments, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

A $25,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case and he was ordered to appear at a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 28.

William Vance, 36, of Paulding, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree, with a specification that he possessed a gun during the commission of the offense. A $25,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Friday, September 29.

Eric Hernandez, 36, of Ohio City, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of illegal manufacture of drugs, a felony of the second degree; and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony offense. A $25,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 28.

Jesse Hodgson, 29, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count each of burglary, a felony of the second degree, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony offense. He was ordered held on a $250,000 cash or commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 28.

Frank Bill, 62, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree.

Lisa Dull, 54, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at a later date.

Kessa Eddins, 33, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference will be scheduled at a later date.

Chad Fisher, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at a later date.

Heather Frisbie, 34, of Ohio City, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor. A $20,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case and she will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 28.

Samantha Lacy, 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at a later date.

Courtney Pratt, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at a later date.

One person was also sentenced on Wednesday.

Jessica Garrett, 37, of Ohio City, was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of complicity in the illegal assembly of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and 24 months in prison on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield gave Garrett credit for 90 days already served while awaiting sentencing.

Also Wednesday, a city man entered a change of plea in Common Pleas Court.

Forrest Houseworth, 34, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and his case was ordered stayed until he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program.

On Tuesday, Alonzo Munoz, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. He waived a presentence investigation and was asked for immediate sentencing. He was then sentenced by Judge Burchfield to three years of community control, and ordered to complete all counseling programs. His term of probation may also be transferred to Florida. He was also ordered to pay $50 in restitution to the City of Van Wert and other court-related costs.

Also Tuesday, two people pleaded guilty to probation or bond violations.

Ryan Miller, 27, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for methamphetamines. He was sentenced to 328 days in jail, with credit for 208 days already served.

Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A new $5,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case.

Also Monday, Christopher Bird, 40, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by testing positive for methamphetamines. He was re-released on a surety bond, with an increased reporting requirement of two days a week. His next hearing was scheduled for October 4.