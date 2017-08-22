The Van Wert Service Club recently made a generous donation to the YMCA of Van Wert County that helped purchase a much needed speaker system. The wireless microphone and speaker system are used in a variety of fitness classes, dances, luncheons, and special events. Shown are members of the SilverSneakers fitness class, along with instructor Kelly Houg. The YMCA greatly appreciates the support of the Van Wert Service Club. (YMCA photo)