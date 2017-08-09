Van Wert independent sports

Wayne Trace won Monday’s 10-team Lady Lancer Golf Invitational, held at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

The Lady Raiders posted a team score of 364, to easily best Parkway (421) and the host school Lincolnview (428). Other teams competing in the tournament were Antwerp, Allen East, Celina, Defiance, Fairview, Hicksville and Marion Local.

Wayne Trace was led by Gracie Gudakunst (81). Other scorers were Brooke Sinn (92), Gilly Wiseman (94); Kenadie Daeger (96) and Hailey Dempsey (98).

Marissa Miller led Lincolnview with an 81, and was followed by Shiann Kraft (97). Other Lady Lancer scorers were Winter Boroff (112); Kailey Denman (138) and Kasey Denman (151).