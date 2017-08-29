VW independent/submitted information

CELINA — Wright State University’s Lake Campus is sponsoring a trip to Budapest, Krakow, Auschwitz, Prague, and Vienna in the spring of 2018.

The trip will be a pleasant and unforgettable experience, taking participants to a plethora of historical and breath-taking sites.

Informational meetings on the trip will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, and from 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, in Room 150 in Dwyer Hall at the Lake Campus in Celina.

Tour dates will be May 8-19, 2018. Cost is $3,197 for travelers under age 30 and $3,554 for those over age 30.