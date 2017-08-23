Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announced that Brian Wood of Van Wert was the winner of 2017 Ohio State season football tickets. The Cerebral Palsy Fundraising Committee of the Ohio Elks Association holds a raffle each year to win two tickets for all of the home Ohio State football games. This year there are seven home games. Raffle tickets are sold statewide by all Ohio Elk lodges. Proceeds from the raffle benefit cerebral palsy. The winning ticket was drawn during the fall reunion of the Ohio Elks Association in Dublin August 18-19. Here, Wood (left) receives the Buckeyes tickets from Michael C. Stanley, Ohio Elks Association state convention director. (Elks photo)