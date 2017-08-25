Van Wert independent sports

Local radio stations Classic Hits WKSD 99.7 FM, and Unforgettable 1220 AM/104.3 FM WERT have set their broadcast schedules for the 2017 high school football season.

Here is the high school football broadcast schedule for Classic Hits 99.7 FM. All games will kick off at 7 p.m, with pregame coverage beginning approximately 30 minutes before game time.

August 25: Wayne Trace at Paulding

September 1: Hicksville at Crestview

September 8: Paulding at Antwerp

September 15: Wayne Trace at Antwerp

September 22: Fairview at Wayne Trace

September 29: Spencerville at Crestview

October 6: Ada at Crestview

October 13: Antwerp at Hicksville

October 20: Hicksville at Wayne Trace

October 27: Paulding at Crestview

Here is the broadcast schedule for Unforgettable 1220 AM/104.3 FM. All games will kickoff at 7 p.m, with pregame coverage airing approximately 30 minutes prior to game time.

August 25: Van Wert at Bryan

September 1: Wapakoneta at Van Wert

September 8: Van Wert at St. Marys

September 15: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

September 22: Van Wert at Shawnee

September 29: Kenton at Van Wert

October 6: Van Wert at Elida

October 13: Bath at Van Wert

October 20: Celina at Van Wert

October 27: Van Wert at Defiance

All regular season football broadcasts, along with any and all playoff games also can be heard on WKSD and WERT’s free mobile apps, and all games will continue to stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.