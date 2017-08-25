WKSD/WERT broadcast schedules are set
Van Wert independent sports
Local radio stations Classic Hits WKSD 99.7 FM, and Unforgettable 1220 AM/104.3 FM WERT have set their broadcast schedules for the 2017 high school football season.
Here is the high school football broadcast schedule for Classic Hits 99.7 FM. All games will kick off at 7 p.m, with pregame coverage beginning approximately 30 minutes before game time.
August 25: Wayne Trace at Paulding
September 1: Hicksville at Crestview
September 8: Paulding at Antwerp
September 15: Wayne Trace at Antwerp
September 22: Fairview at Wayne Trace
September 29: Spencerville at Crestview
October 6: Ada at Crestview
October 13: Antwerp at Hicksville
October 20: Hicksville at Wayne Trace
October 27: Paulding at Crestview
Here is the broadcast schedule for Unforgettable 1220 AM/104.3 FM. All games will kickoff at 7 p.m, with pregame coverage airing approximately 30 minutes prior to game time.
August 25: Van Wert at Bryan
September 1: Wapakoneta at Van Wert
September 8: Van Wert at St. Marys
September 15: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
September 22: Van Wert at Shawnee
September 29: Kenton at Van Wert
October 6: Van Wert at Elida
October 13: Bath at Van Wert
October 20: Celina at Van Wert
October 27: Van Wert at Defiance
All regular season football broadcasts, along with any and all playoff games also can be heard on WKSD and WERT’s free mobile apps, and all games will continue to stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.
