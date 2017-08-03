Submitted information

Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my! Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Box Office to purchase tickets for The Wizard of Oz, presented by Kevin M. Laing D.D.S. General Dentistry.

The Wizard of Oz is coming to The Niswonger for a special two-night run on October 30-31, beginning at 7 p.m. each day.

The Wizard of Oz is an enchanting adaptation of the all-time classic. Developed from the ever popular MGM screenplay that recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, this new production contains the beloved Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg songs from the Oscar-winning movie score, all the favorite characters and iconic moments, plus new songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy, and her little dog, Toto, as they journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and obtain their hearts’ desires. Watch out for the Wicked Witch of the West and her winged monkeys and rediscover the real story of Oz in the fantastic musical treat for the whole family.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Kevin M. Laing D.D.S. General Dentistry, The Wizard of Oz sponsors include Supporting Sponsor First Federal Savings & Loan, NPAC Kids Sponsor the Robideau family, and 2017-18 Season Sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets to The Wizard of Oz can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 419.238.6722, or online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio on the southwest edge of Van Wert.