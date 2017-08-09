Whitlee Jane Hughes, 17 days old, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

She was born July 21, 2017, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, to Zachary and Danielle (Whitaker) Hughes, who survive in Lima.

She is survived by her paternal grandparents, Paula and Doug Hughes of Harrod; maternal grandparents, Lisa (Mark Keller) Brown of Delphos and Craig and Lisa Whitaker of Decatur, Indiana; paternal great-grandparents, Robert Hower of Bluffton and Diane Hughes of Harrod; maternal great-grandparents, Carol and Jan Bonifas of St. Marys and Carl and Lola Whitaker of Ohio City; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 11, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Ohio State University Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.