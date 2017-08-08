United Way of Van Wert County had a very successful When Pigs Fly event, selling all 600 pigs. The Van Wert Fire Department came out to help drop the pigs onto the target area. Kendra Goodlin, a United Way Board of Trustee member, dropped the pigs over the side of the ladder truck at 4 p.m. Saturday. The closest pig to the target was pig 387 and the farthest from the target was pig 589. Faith Fabian of Wee Care Day Care (above, with United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith) won the grand prize and Gary Schaadt of Eaton (below with Smith) won the farthest away prize. United Way thanks the Van Wert Fire Department for all of its help, Magic Moments Entertainment for sharing its tent with United Way and announcing the event throughout the two days, and all volunteers who helped make the event a success. (United Way photos)