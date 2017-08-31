VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert will be accepting entries for its 40th annual Wassenberg Art Center Photography Exhibit. Amateur, professional, and youth photographers are encouraged to submit their work for this photography tradition. This is a juried exhibit, so entry does not guarantee exhibition, while the show includes $1,300 in total cash prizes. Entry deadline is midnight Thursday, September 14.

Those interested in submitting entries may download the prospectus, which contains complete rules, entry forms, and instructions, by visiting: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/wass-exhibits/40th-annual-photography-exhibit-call-for-entry-deadline. Those entering must pay a non-refundable fee of $25 for Wassenberg Art Center members, $30 for non-members, or $15 for photographers under 18. The fee entitles artists to enter up to 12 images. Those seeking to enter may also receive a prospectus via email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org or by calling 419.238.6837.

The exhibit will open Friday, October 6, with an opening party from 6-9 p.m. Ezra Miller and Josh Liebhauser of Bryan will perform on acoustic guitar and cello. Free appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. The exhibit will be on view through October 27.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or go to its website at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.