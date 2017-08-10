Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Department will be selling 2017 season football tickets August 11 through August 19 at Mengerink’s Source for Sports, 148 East Main Street.

After that, season tickets will be available August 21 in the school in the Van Wert athletic office.

The Cougars will play five home games during the regular season — September 1 vs. Wapakoneta; September 15 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf; September 29 vs. Kenton; October 13 vs. Bath and October 20 vs. Celina.

Reserve parking passes for football will be available for the Northwest parking lot for $25. All other fall sports season passes will be sold at the first home game of each sport.

If you have any questions please contact Van Wert High School Athletic Director Craig Hershey at 419-238-9601.