Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Lady Cougars evened their overall record (1-1, 1-0 Western Buckeye League) with Monday’s impressive 5-0 victory over Defiance.

In a marathon match at first singles, Emma Verville outlasted Maria Resendez 7-5, 7-5, and at second singles Tabatha Saam defeated Katie Winner 6-3, 6-4.

Another marathon match occurred at third singles, where Van Wert’s Allie Etter topped Camillia Rodriguez 4-6, 7-5, and 10-3.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Shaelyn Hughes and Audree Thompson 6-1, 3-6, and 6-2, and at second doubles, Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline won 6-1, 6-0 over Defiance’s Yoselin Ruiz and Brianna Shank.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Lima Central Catholic today at 4:30 p.m.