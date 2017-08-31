Submitted information

Van Wert Manor, an HCF Management Inc. skilled nursing center, has received a deficiency-free survey from the Ohio Department of Health.

Each year, therapy and skilled nursing care communities in Ohio are subject to unannounced surveys by the State’s Department of Health. The inspection team evaluates all aspects of resident care, procedures and practices, assessing the compliance of the facility with hundreds of state and federal standards.

The survey is intended to ensure that each healthcare center is meeting all requirements to maintain quality patient care. In today’s regulatory environment, it is rare to be deficiency-free but the staff at Van Wert Manor continuously work together as a team to ensure their patients receive exceptional quality care.

“It is a great achievement to receive this rating,” said Jacque Welch, licensed nursing home administrator at Van Wert Manor. “The results show that our team is dedicated to not just meeting a high standard of quality care, but exceeding those expectations each and every day.”

Located at 160 Fox Road, Van Wert Manor has been providing a tradition of caring for the Van Wert community and the surrounding areas for over 45 years. The care community offers long-term care living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing services.

For more information or a tour of Van Wert Manor to experience their recognized quality care, call Jacque Welch at 419.238.6655.