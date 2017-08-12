The Van Wert High School golf team ended the week with the Celina Invitational at the Lynx Golf Course. Kalida (330) won the Invitational by edging St. Henry (331) and Wapakoneta (332). The Cougars finished 15th with a team score of 391. Van Wert’s Jared Hernandez (pictured above) took 5th with a score of 79. Also scoring for the Cougars: Gavin Flickinger (90), Evan Knittle (119) and Austin Bissonette (112). The Cougars will begin WBL play Monday at Defiance. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Hernandez)