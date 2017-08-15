Van Wert independent sports

In the final tune up before the 2017 high school football season opener, the Van Wert Cougars will host the Crestview Knights in the fourth annual jamboree game at Van Wert’s Eggerss Stadium.

The preview game, which is approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association will begin Friday at 7 p.m.

In past jamboree games, varsity starters played the first two quarters, followed by junior varsity players in the third quarter, and freshmen in the fourth quarter. The game does not count as a regular season contest for either school.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and will have their gate admission reduced to $3 for adults and $2 for students. Season passes are not honored for this event.

Both teams will kick off the regular season next Friday, August 25. Van Wert will travel to Bryan, while Crestview will play at Parkway.