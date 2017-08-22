SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After an 0-10 season (0-9 Western Buckeye League), the Van Wert Cougars have made some changes for 2017, namely at the offensive skill positions.

After playing wide receiver much of last season, junior Nate Place will take over the quarterback position. Place caught 26 passes for 317 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns last season. Due to injuries, he spent some time at quarterback and completed 16-of-35 passes for 192 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 49 times for 149 yards. Place will be backed up by sophomore Jake Hilleary and freshman Owen Treece.

Last season’s leading receiver, running back Jacoby Kelly (55 catches, 481 yards, one touchdown, 369 yards rushing, two touchdowns) has shifted to wide receiver along with Storm Pierce, who saw significant time at quarterback (59-of-93, 538 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions).

Taking Kelly’s spot in the backfield will be senior James Acquaviva.

“We have good speed and athleticism at our skill positions,” sixth year head coach Keith Recker said.

Place, Kelly, Pierce and Acquaviva lettered last season, along with nine others. That group includes four starters on the offensive line – Jordon Danylchuk, Garrett Black, Austin Clay and Nathan Temple.

“Having that experience will make them a solid group and much improved from last year,” Recker said.

Defensively, three of Van Wert’s leading tacklers from 2016 are back this season – Danylchuk (68 tackles), Drew Bagley (64 tackles) and Kelly (47 tackles, three interceptions). Danylchuk is shifting from defensive line to middle linebacker. Bagley will man one defensive end spot, and Kelly returns to the secondary.

“Bagley has a great motor at defensive end and we will look to him as a leader on defense,” Recker said. “Danylchuk will look to establish himself as one of the best linebackers in the league.”

Other returning defensive letter winners include linemen Butch Eustsler (34 tackles, team-leading three sacks), Joey Schaufelbeger and Korey Oechsle, and linebacker Kobe Palmer.

Jake Lautzenheiser is expected to handle kicking duties for the Cougars.

With 49 players (including freshmen) on the roster, Recker admitted depth will be an issue for Van Wert this season.

“While our numbers are down from last year, we have 49 guys who are willing to do what we ask and give great effort on a daily basis,” Recker said. “It sounds cliché, but we are not worried about our first game or our fifth game or our last game. This group has bought into concerning themselves with the only thing they have control of, which is their effort and focus today.”

“If we continue to take care of what we can control, we will be competitive against the teams in our league,” Recker added.

After Friday’s season opener at Bryan, the Cougars will face 2016 WBL tri-champions Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf in weeks two through four.