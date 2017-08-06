Viola D. “Vi” Hofacker, 85, of Van Wert, and formerly of Scott, passed away at 7:03 a.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 6, 1931, in Ohio City, the daughter of Chester Francis Ketner and Clela Doloris (Alt) Ketner Stoepfel, who both preceded her in death. On August 23, 1963, she married William H. Hofacker, who survives.

Other survivors include four sons, Charles Lee (Yvonne) Bear of Jacksonville, Florida, Gerald Alan (Mary) Bear of Briceton, Norman Jeffrey (Kelli) Bear of Grover Hill, and Scott William (Sandy) Hofacker of Lima; a son-in-law, Robert Dunderman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Her stepfather, Cletus F. Stoepfel; a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Dunderman; one stepbrother, Cletus D. Stoepfel; and a stepsister, Shirley Jean Kline, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

