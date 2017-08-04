VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office has many ways to assist local veterans and their families.

The first, and most obvious, is to help file veterans’ claims for disabilities received while serving their country. Claims processing can be aggravating to a veteran; however, the veterans service office staff is trained by the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Ohio State Association of County Veterans Service Officers, National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, and the Cleveland Veterans Administration (VA) Regional Office, to help with claims filing.

County service officers are accredited with all the local veterans organizations in Van Wert County and many more (if someone is wanting to help file claims, ask to see their authorization cards to ensure they’re certified to do claims work).

In addition to county veterans service officers, the office staff and Veterans Service Commission also undergo annual training to stay current with changes implemented by the VA to reduce the claims backlog. The local staff guide veterans to file claims for local, state, education, vocational rehabilitation, and employment benefits.

The local veterans office staff also attends regular meetings at VA medical centers to stay current with VA policies and procedures. With that in mind, local veterans who have applied for the health care system more than two years ago and were denied should call the local veterans service office about reapplying, due to changes in health care requirements.

For veterans who have trouble getting to VA appointments, or dislike driving in larger cities, the local office has drivers that will pick veterans up and transport them to and from appointments. In some cases, veterans can receive partial reimbursement for gasoline if they drive themselves to appointments.

The local veterans service office can also provide financial assistance to veterans who have emergencies and can’t pay their electric bills, or get flooded and lose power, as well as refrigerated food and other items due to a power outage. Veterans are asked to bring documentation to show they have an emergency situation and need assistance.

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office is located in the basement of the Van Wert County Courthouse. Call 419.238.9592 for more information. Office hours are Monday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.