Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Lady Cougars won two of three singles matches and swept both doubles matches during Monday’s 4-1 Western Buckeye League win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Emma Verville won at first singles, topping Mariah Schroeder 6-2, 6-2, while Tabatha Saam defeated Addison Schmiedebusch at second singles 6-4, 7-5. At third singles, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Emma Schmiedebusch downed Van Wert’s Allie Etter 6-1, 6-4.

The first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Chelsea Padroski 6-3, 6-2, and the second doubles team of Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline topped Alysha Verhoff and Kerri Ellerbrock 6-1, 6-2.

Van Wert improved to 2-2, (2-1 WBL).