Van Wert independent sports

The Lady Cougars fell 5-0 to a seasoned Wapakoneta tennis team.

At first singles, Emma Verville was defeated by Makayla Schroeder 1-6, 3-6, and at second singles Tabatha Saam lost to Madison Schroeder 2-6, 0-6. Allie Etter fell to Lauren Snider 3-6, 1-6.

In a hotly contested match, Van Wert’s first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower lost to Ellie Schroer and Madison Snider 4-6, 5-7, and the second doubles team of Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline fell to Casey Minning and Alyssa Good 2-6, 5-7.

Thursday’s loss dropped the Lady Cougars to 1-2 (1-1 Western Buckeye League). Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.