DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County Hospital officials broke ground Monday on what will become its new outpatient and ambulatory care center in the Towne Center retail development.

VWCH President/CEO Jim Pope said the 19,000-square-foot facility was originally planned as an urgent care center, similar to the hospital’s south-side emergency room facility.

“But as we looked at urgent care, we said ‘we can do better than that’,” Pope said. “We can make this accessible to the patient and cost them less money.”

The facility, which is expected to be completed by June 2018 — weather permitting — will include a walk-in clinic, family medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, occupational health, a specialist clinic, laboratory, and radiology/imaging services that will include a 1.2-tesla open MRI, CT scan, and x-ray capabilities. Pope said the open MRI is the strongest open air scanner available, and will be able to accommodate patients weighing up to 600 pounds.

The hospital president/CEO said going to the new clinic will be more like going to a family physician, rather than an ER.

“If you have a 25-dollar co-pay, you can have a 25-dollar co-pay here,” he explained, adding that the new clinic is the embodiment of “accessibility, visibility, and affordability.”

Gary Clay, president of the hospital’s Board of Trustees, said that, in addition to bringing affordable health care, the project could also result in more economic development possibilities for the north side of Van Wert, in addition to the jobs created by the project itself.

“I think this will possibly open up some other avenues for restaurants and other things like that,” he told those who gathered for the Monday morning groundbreaking ceremony.

Clay said the project was just the first in a series of future projects planned by the board, including a major renovation and expansion project at the current hospital location.

He added that the new strategic plan includes a commitment by the board to maintain the hospital as an independent community facility — as well as improve its services.

“We are not just going to be any independent community hospital, our goal is to be the best community hospital,” Clay said. “The board and staff of Van Wert County Hospital are jointly committed that Van Wert County Hospital provide the very best healthcare possible to the citizens of Van Wert County and the surrounding community.”

Pope noted that bids are currently being accepted on the project, with work to begin in the next few weeks.