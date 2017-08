Print for later

Jared Hernandez was a medalist again, but the Van Wert Cougars came up short in Monday’s golf match against Western Buckeye League foe Kenton 194-174.

Hernandez shot a 40, while sophomore Austin Bissonette carded a 45. Freshman Evan Knittle (50) and classmate Kaden Thomas (59) rounded out the scoring for Van Wert.

The Cougars (0-5) will play St Marys Memorial Thursday at Northmoor Golf Course.