Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert fell to Willard 5-0 in the opening round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Team Tournament on Monday.

At first singles, Emma Verville fell to Willard’s Emma Moll 0-6 and 2-6. Tabatha Saam dropped her match at second singles to Carlee Gibson 3-6, 1-6 and at third singles, Allie Etter fell 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower was defeated by Willard’s Addie Slone and Jo Brubaker 3-6, 3-6, and at second doubles, Whitney Robinson and Kennedy Daub topped Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline 4-6, 2-6.