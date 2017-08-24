United Way to kick off new campaign
Submitted information
The United Way of Van Wert County will be celebrating the start of its 2017 fundraising campaign with a kick-off event at Wassenberg Art Center during its Farm and Arts Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, August 26.
During the kick-off, the United Way will be revealing a new campaign video that brings to life this year’s theme: “Community Heroes”. There are a number of “local heroes” in the video and the United Way is giving clues on social media every day this week leading up to the event.
There will also be a photo booth with superhero cutouts for photo opportunities, along with free face painting. United Way will also share its goals for the 2017 year, including the upcoming Day of Caring.
POSTED: 08/24/17 at 6:01 am. FILED UNDER: News