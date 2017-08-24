Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County will be celebrating the start of its 2017 fundraising campaign with a kick-off event at Wassenberg Art Center during its Farm and Arts Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, August 26.

During the kick-off, the United Way will be revealing a new campaign video that brings to life this year’s theme: “Community Heroes”. There are a number of “local heroes” in the video and the United Way is giving clues on social media every day this week leading up to the event.

There will also be a photo booth with superhero cutouts for photo opportunities, along with free face painting. United Way will also share its goals for the 2017 year, including the upcoming Day of Caring.