Traffic lights come down at intersection
Submitted information
According to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, traffic lights at Fox Road and Westwood Drive have been taken down in preparation for the construction project at that intersection.
Fox Road will be a through-no-stop, while stop signs will be set up on Westwood and Industrial drives. This set-up will be in place this week. Temporary lights will be in place for the rest of project time.
08/02/17