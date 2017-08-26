VW independent/submitted information

Tickets are on sale now for one of The Niswonger’s top-selling artists. Kellie Pickler returns to The Niswonger along with singer-songwriter Phil Vassar for Season 11’s Christmas season with a show scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 25. The show is presented by Celina Moving & Storage.

Pickler, who gained fame on the fifth season of “American Idol”, has established herself as an acclaimed country music artist and has become a media darling with her CMT docu-comedy series “I Love Kellie Pickler”, which co-stars her husband, songwriter-producer Kyle Jacobs. Pickler is also an avid supporter of the U.S. military, having completed 11 USO tours so far.

This is her first return to the Niswonger stage since her sold-out concert in 2015, and she will collaborate with Phil Vassar.

Vassar is one of a handful of musicians to have multiple hits as a songwriter and as an artist. He has 10 No. 1 hits, 15 Top 10s, and 26 Top 40s. Top songs include “Just Another Day in Paradise”, “Carlene”, “Six Pack Summer”, “American Child”, “For a Little While” and “My Next Thirty Years” (with Tim McGraw), “Right on the Money” (with Alan Jackson), “I’m All Right and “Bye Bye” (with Jodee Messina) and many more. American Soul is Vassar’s ninth album, while he also recently launched “Songs from the Cellar” a wine-infused musical conversation airing across the U.S. and Europe.

Together, Pickler and Vassar will light up the stage in a rare “Country Christmas Tour” that will harmoniously showcase their musical talents and unique voices.

Tickets for Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar can be purchased through the Box Office, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 419.238.6722, and online at NPACVW.ORG

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.