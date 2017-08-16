VW independent/submitted information

Olivia Newton-John brings her star power and dazzling stage presence to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Newton-John’s appeal seems to be timeless. With a 50-plus year career, she is still a vibrant, creative individual adored by fans around the globe. She is a four-time Grammy award winner who has amassed five No. 1 and 10 other Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles, and two No. 1 Billboard 200 solo albums. Eleven of her singles (including two platinum) and 14 of her albums (including two platinum and four double platinum) have been certified gold by the RIAA. She has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.

She also starred in Grease, which featured one of the most successful soundtracks in Hollywood history. Her top 10 singles include “Physical”, “Magic”, “You’re the One That I Want”, “A Little More Love”, “Please, Mr. Please”, “Have You Never Been Mellow”, “I Honestly Love You”. “Let Me Be There”, “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, and “Heart Attack”.

Newton-John has been a long-time activist for environmental and animal rights issues. Since surviving breast cancer in 1992, she has been an advocate for health awareness, becoming involved with various charities, health products, and fundraising efforts.

