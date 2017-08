Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: schedule subject to change)

Monday, August 14

Golf: Crestview and Paulding at Allen East 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Lincolnview vs. Bluffton, Delphos Jefferson 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball: Lincolnview, Delphos Jefferson, Bath at Elida 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

Tuesday, August 15

Golf: Lincolnview at Bluffton 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Crestview vs. Antwerp 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Delphos St. John’s, Lima Central Catholic, Shawnee, Ottawa-Glandorf at Crestview 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

Wednesday, August 16

Golf: Crestview vs. Delphos Jefferson 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 17

Golf: Crestview at Lincolnview 9 a.m.

Golf: Wapakoneta at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ottoville at Lincolnview 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

Volleyball: Defiance, Fort Recovery, St. Henry, Tinora, Van Buren at Crestview 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

Friday, August 18

Golf: Crestview vs. Lincolnview 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Crestview vs. New Knoxville 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Football: Crestview at Van Wert 7 p.m. (scrimmage/jamboree game)

Saturday, August 19

Cross Country: Van Wert at OHSAA Early Season Cross Country Invitational at National Trail Raceway 9 a.m.

Tennis: Van Wert at Lima Sr. 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Cory-Rawson at Van Wert 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Lincolnview vs. Liberty Center 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Girls soccer: Van Wert at Ottoville 11 a.m.

Boys soccer: Lincolnview vs. Liberty Center 11:45 a.m. (scrimmage)