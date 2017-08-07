The Week Ahead in Prep Sports
Van Wert independent sports
(Please note: schedule subject to change)
Monday, August 7:
Golf: Crestview at Columbus Grove (Country Acres Golf Course) 9 a.m.
Golf: Van Wert at Defiance Golf Invite (12 teams, Eagle Rock Golf Course) 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8:
Golf: Crestview, Lincolnview, Paulding, Columbus Grove (Hickory Sticks Golf Course) 9 a.m.
Volleyball: Wapakoneta, Parkway, Continental, St. Marys, Wayne Trace at Crestview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Lima Perry at Lincolnview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Football: Van Wert at Parkway (scrimmage) 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 9:
Golf: Van Wert at Kalida Wildcat Invite (24 teams, Country Acres Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 10:
Golf: Van Wert at Greenville Golf Invitational (Turtle Creek Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Volleyball: Lincolnview, Van Wert, Leipsic, Celina, Elida at Crestview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Soccer: New Knoxville at Lincolnview (scrimmage) 5:30 p.m.
Friday, August 11:
Golf: Van Wert at Celina 9 a.m.
Football: Crestview at Celina (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 12:
Football: Van Wert at Versailles (scrimmage), 10 a.m.
