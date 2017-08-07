Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: schedule subject to change)

Monday, August 7:

Golf: Crestview at Columbus Grove (Country Acres Golf Course) 9 a.m.

Golf: Van Wert at Defiance Golf Invite (12 teams, Eagle Rock Golf Course) 9 a.m.

Tuesday, August 8:

Golf: Crestview, Lincolnview, Paulding, Columbus Grove (Hickory Sticks Golf Course) 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Wapakoneta, Parkway, Continental, St. Marys, Wayne Trace at Crestview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Lima Perry at Lincolnview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

Football: Van Wert at Parkway (scrimmage) 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9:

Golf: Van Wert at Kalida Wildcat Invite (24 teams, Country Acres Golf Course), 9 a.m.

Thursday, August 10:

Golf: Van Wert at Greenville Golf Invitational (Turtle Creek Golf Course), 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Lincolnview, Van Wert, Leipsic, Celina, Elida at Crestview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

Soccer: New Knoxville at Lincolnview (scrimmage) 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 11:

Golf: Van Wert at Celina 9 a.m.

Football: Crestview at Celina (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 12:

Football: Van Wert at Versailles (scrimmage), 10 a.m.