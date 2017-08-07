topamax recall


Monday, Aug. 7, 2017

Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: schedule subject to change)

Monday, August 7:

Golf: Crestview at Columbus Grove (Country Acres Golf Course) 9 a.m.
Golf: Van Wert at Defiance Golf Invite (12 teams, Eagle Rock Golf Course) 9 a.m.

Tuesday, August 8:

Golf: Crestview, Lincolnview, Paulding, Columbus Grove (Hickory Sticks Golf Course) 9 a.m.
Volleyball: Wapakoneta, Parkway, Continental, St. Marys, Wayne Trace at Crestview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Lima Perry at Lincolnview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Football: Van Wert at Parkway (scrimmage) 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9:

Golf: Van Wert at Kalida Wildcat Invite (24 teams, Country Acres Golf Course), 9 a.m.

Thursday, August 10:

Golf: Van Wert at Greenville Golf Invitational (Turtle Creek Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Volleyball: Lincolnview, Van Wert, Leipsic, Celina, Elida at Crestview (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Soccer: New Knoxville at Lincolnview (scrimmage) 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 11:

Golf: Van Wert at Celina 9 a.m.
Football: Crestview at Celina (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 12:

Football: Van Wert at Versailles (scrimmage), 10 a.m.

POSTED: 08/07/17 at 7:01 am. FILED UNDER: Sports