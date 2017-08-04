Lincolnview sixth-grader Taylor Post won the United Way of Van Wert County’s Day of Caring t-shirt contest. Over the past several years, United Way has had a design contest at the end of the school year for Day of Caring shirts. Post plays softball for the Middle Point Ballpark Association, plays volleyball at Lincolnview, and is a member of the Hoaglin Farmers organization and shows rabbits. Her parents are Brian and Amy Post and she has two little brothers. State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast presented the winner with a free pizza certificate from Pizza Hut and a $25 Walmart gift card. Shown (from the left) are State Farm intern Claire Gamble, Fast, Taylor Post, Day of Caring Campaign Chair Jessi Harmon, and United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. (United Way photo)