Susan J. Riley, 67, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born July 17, 1950, in Van Wert, the daughter of Forrest Pearl “Ike” and Mabel May (Adams) DeLong, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Cory Riley of Van Wert and Andy (Shelly) Riley of Kalida; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.