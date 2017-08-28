Susan (Greenewald) Allen of Van Wert passed away at 12:35 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 2, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Chester H. and Margaret Ellen (Tomlinson) Greenewald, who both preceded her in death. She married David W. Allen, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Melissa (Brad) Scott of Waterford, Michigan, and Jason (Nathan) Brittsan of San Jose, California; three stepchildren, Susan (Joe Pase) Ulrey of Sylvania, Ronna (Joe) Parrot of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Clark (Kristen) Allen of Woodville; and eight stepgrandchildren, Kyle Germann, Wade Germann, Alyssa Germann, Alex Ulrey, Olivia Gerardot, Brooke Allen, Hunter Allen, and Chase Allen.

A son, Travis J. Brittsan, also preceded her in death.

Susan retired from the Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert and had volunteered at Community Health Professionals, the Van Wert Council on Aging, and Trinity United Methodist Church. She also sang in the church choir.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.