Submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School is now accepting registrations for new students entering grades 1-6 for the 2017-2018 school year. The 2017-2018 kindergarten class has already reached full enrollment. Registrations will be accepted until Friday, August 11, or until classes are filled.

New student registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the time and date the registration is received. Parents can obtain a registration form by visiting the school website at www.stmarysroyals.org or by stopping at the school office between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School is the only option for a Christ-centered education for children in grades K-6 in Van Wert County. While adhering to the teachings of the Catholic Church, St. Mary’s is open to children of all faiths. For the 2016-2017 school year, 30 percent of St. Mary’s students were non-Catholic.

St. Mary’s has been educating the students of greater Van Wert area since 1959. St. Mary’s is a fully accredited, non-public chartered school that meets all of the Ohio Department of Education requirements. Even though St. Mary’s enrollment has increased by 19 percent over the last three years, it is still able to offer smaller class sizes, which enables its teachers to differentiate their instruction to meet the learning needs and levels of all students.

St. Mary’s offers weekly specialty classes in music, art, physical education, and technology. St. Mary’s is also able to provide special needs services such as Academic Service Plans, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy.

St. Mary’s experienced staff is fully licensed by the Ohio Department of Education and consists of caring, compassionate individuals that are committed to staying informed of and implementing current teaching methods in their classrooms. St. Mary’s offer its students an alternative view to the Common Core curriculum, surpassing Common Core expectations academically and, most importantly, spiritually. St. Mary’s is a school where there is local control in a loving and disciplined family environment. Students are also taught an understanding of socially appropriate behaviors and demonstrate respect for others, as well as a calling to serve those in need.

As more and more emphasis is put on school choice, St. Mary’s is committed to offering excellence in academic and religious education in a way that is affordable for everyone. St. Mary’s will never deny a child the chance to attend the school because of financial concerns. Every student at St. Mary’s is eligible to receive aid to offset the cost of their education. St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish wants to ensure that the young people in the Van Wert community have an opportunity to receive an affordable Christian education. For the 2016-2017 school year, 100 percent of its school families received some form of tuition assistance, discount, and or deduction to their tuition expense.

Students in grades 1-3 each have their own iPads and students in grades 4-6 each have their own Chromebooks, to be used in the classrooms on a regular basis. They also offer a full computer lab with 20 student use computers. St. Mary’s offers a free morning Latchkey program that starts at 7:30 a.m. and has an after school Latchkey program that runs until 5:30 p.m. Its students also participate in various educational field trips and presentations throughout the year.

St. Mary’s invites and encourages area residents to come and see what it has to offer. A personal tour of the facilities can be arranged by telephoning the school office at 419.238.5186 or emailing the school principal, Dan Metzger, at dmetzger@stmarysvanwert.com.

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School is located at 611 Jennings Road in Van Wert. For more information, visit the above school website.