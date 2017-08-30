Submitted information

The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) recently recognized Dave Clay, CIC, AU, of the Central Insurance Companies with a certificate honoring his 30 years of faithful participation in advanced education.

Clay earned the designation through a series of rigorous examinations and has maintained his CIC designation by annual attendance at an approved CIC continuing education program. He resides in Fishers, Indiana.

“The professional dedication and commitment represented by Dave sets the standard within our industry,” said Dr. William T. Hold, CIC, CPCU, CLU, president of the Society of CIC. “This thirty-year accomplishment signifies a career of active leadership in advanced education. Dave’s emphasis on professional development positively reflects on the insurance profession as a whole.”

The Society of CIC is a member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. This not-for-profit organization serves over 133,000 participants annually throughout all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The National Alliance is comprised of the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), Certified Risk Managers (CRM), Certified Personal Risk Managers (CPRM), the Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR), Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM), and the National Alliance Research Academy.

Together, these programs offer a wide variety of education, publications, and professional designation opportunities in the insurance and risk management industries.

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 20 states.

Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).