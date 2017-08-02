Submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office will be holding its fifth child passenger safety seat event this month. The event will be run from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Convoy Fire Department, 116 Franklin St. in Convoy.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated that parents, grandparents, caregivers, etc., can stop at the Convoy Fire Department and have their child passenger safety seat inspected to ensure the seat is properly installed and is the appropriate type of safety seat for the child using the seat.

Sheriff Riggenbach highly recommends that families attending the child passenger safety seat events bring their child(ren) with them to the event. This allows the Sheriff’s Office car seat technicians, Deputies Colleen Wiley and Seth Karl, to ensure a child passenger safety seat is properly installed and is appropriate for that specific child.

During their inspection, Deputies Wiley and Karl will also be providing educational information for families about child passenger safety seats.

For more information about upcoming child passenger safety seat events, local residents can contact Deputy Wiley or Deputy Karl at 419.238.3866.

Families who cannot attend the Convoy event on August 5 can also contact Deputy Wiley or Deputy Karl to make an appointment to have their child passenger safety seat inspected.

Child passenger safety seat events are free to the public.