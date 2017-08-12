DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council, two local school boards, and several village council and township boards of trustees in Van Wert County have contested races during the November general election.

In Van Wert, Jeff Agler, a Democrat and former City Council member, and Fred Fisher, a Republican who currently serves as First Ward Councilman, are both seeking the First Ward seat. Fisher, who was originally elected as an at-large Councilman, was appointed to fill the First Ward seat following the death of John Marshall. Bill Marshall was then appointed to fill Fisher’s at-large seat.

School board races include Crestview Local Board of Education, where five people — Lori A. Bittner, Nan Grace, Lonnie Nedderman, Jacob Sawmiller, and Wes Skelton — are running for three positions, and Lincolnview Local Board of Education, where five candidates — Eric K. Germann, Amy L. Lauf, Scott Miller, Lori Eversole Snyder, and Mark Zielke — are all seeking three open positions.

In Van Wert City School District, there is only one candidate, Scott A. Mull, with two positions to fill, meaning one position will likely be filled through appointment, rather than election.

Village council races include Convoy, where five candidates — Patti Cramer, Bill Dull, James Hyitt, Neal Orsbon, and Steven Rice — are seeking three positions.

Ohio City also has a village council race, with five people — Glory Agler, Carol D. Brown, Michael L. Edwards, Larry Krugh, and Jerry Ruwoldt — are seeking election to four council seats.

There are five township trustee races. Four people are seeking two Harrison Township trustee seats. Those running include Dustin Figley, Dennis Hoover, Jeremy J. Kitson, and Jon Miller.

Three people are running for two trustee seats in Jackson Township. Candidates are Scott C. Deitering, Tim Miller, and Winfred Douglas Teman.

Four people are also seeking two Jennings Township trustee positions. Those running include Michael T. Hiett, Vern Hobbs, Bob Louth, and Keith Savidge.

Three people are seeking two open seats on the Pleasant Township Board of Trustees. They include Tim Mengerink, Brian Schaffner, and Todd J. Wallace.

Finally, three people are seeking two open trustee slots in Tully Township. Those running include Craig Feasby, Tom Gibson, and Rob Miller.

Here is a list of all others running for election or re-election in November:

Van Wert County

Jill T. Leatherman is running unopposed for re-election as Van Wert Municipal Court judge.

Van Wert City

Treasurer – Don Hangartner.

Council President – Jon Tomlinson.

Council At-Large (three to elect) – H. Bill Marshall, Joel S. Penton, and Warren Straley.

Second Ward Council – Joi Mergy

Third Ward Council – Kenneth J. Markward.

Fourth Ward Council – Steve Trittschuh.

Delphos City (Van Wert County)

Third Ward Council – Jeff Klausing (write-in).

Fourth Ward Council – Mark A. Clement.

Van Wert County Villages

Convoy Board of Public Affairs – Robert Wertenberger.

Middle Point Village Council – Briana Geiger, Tonya Hoghe, Brenda Mengerink, Wayne Richardson, Scott Farmer.

Scott Village Council – Janice Bodle, Stanley Pratt, Claire L. Smith, Stephen Yoder.

Willshire Village Council – Renee D. Linn, Sharon L. Whitaker.

Willshire Board of Public Affairs – Gary Pontsler.

Wren Village Council – Denise Henry, Beth Marchek, Karen O’Hagan, Bill Tumbleson.

Van Wert County Townships (2 to elect)