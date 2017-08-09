We are excited to be hosting “Scrapped!” with an opening party scheduled for 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, August 18, following Main Street Van Wert’s “Hidden Spaces” tour.

This exhibit is comprised of a group of 12 welders from Detroit called Scrap Detroit who have made kinetic sculptures out of scrap bicycle parts and a Toledo artist, Danielle Herrera, who makes two-dimensional art out of fabric, paper, and other tossed out materials such as zippers. The artists from those two cities will collide at the Wassenberg Art Center with their sculptures and collages, and will be providing a welded art demo! Music will be provided by Lee Warren and Mike Hallock of Toledo, with food and a cash bar available.

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. so pop in on your drive by for some fresh veggies, fruit, and baked goods! Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lee Kinstle, Leland Smith Insurance, and Gary Taylor are sponsors. August’s “Last Saturday!” will fall on August 26 and Ezra Miller is joining us again for some acoustic guitar and signing.

Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays running through September 30. Growers and makers are encouraged to apply. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Featured projects will be starting back up in September and we will host every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook for featured projects.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website, wassenbergartcenter.org.