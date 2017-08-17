It was such an honor and fun to work with the Scrap Detroit group this weekend in the Motor City for its second annual scrap metal art event.

After a brief showing in front of the iconic sculpture Spirit of Detroit in downtown, the sculptures followed me home! Over 700 people voted on their favorite piece and the winner, Dave Tonnegato, won $1,000. Dave will make the trip to the Wassenberg Art Center for our scrap material exhibit, “Scrapped!”, and will be providing a welding art demo during the opening party on August 18, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., following the Main Street Van Wert’s “Hidden Spaces” tour.

This exhibit is comprised of a group of 11 welders from the Detroit area who have made kinetic sculptures out of 250 pounds of scrap bicycle parts, and a Toledo artist, Danielle Herrera, who makes two-dimensional art out of fabric, paper, and other tossed out materials such as zippers.

These artists from these two cities will collide at the Wassenberg Art Center with their sculptures and collages. Music will be provided by Lee Warren and Mike Hallock of Toledo, while food and a cash bar are available. In addition, we will be featuring a beer tasting from brand new High 5 brewing, a group who hopes to bring a brewery to Van Wert!

The sculptures will then be auctioned off in Detroit in October. A sign-up sheet will be available if anyone is interested in bidding.

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., so support our providers of fresh veggies, fruit, and baked goods! Thanks to our partners and sponsors: Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Chamber, and Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Leland Smith Insurance, and Gary Taylor.

August’s “Last Saturday!” will fall on August 26 and Ezra Miller joining us again for some acoustic guitar and signing.

Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market here at Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays running through September 30. Growers and makers are encouraged to apply. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign-up available. This class resumes in September.

ArtNight: Featured ArtNight projects will be starting back up in September and we will host every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook and this column for featured projects.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.