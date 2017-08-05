Submitted information

SCOTT — Scott Fire & EMS will be having a fundraiser on Saturday, August 19, at Bresler Park in Scott. Lunch will be served, beginning at 11:30 a.m., and will feature sausage sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, and soft drinks or water.

Activities will include face painting, kickball, Wiffleball games, and a cornhole tournament. Parkview’s Samaritan medical transport helicopter will also be at the event, as will the American Red Cross disaster vehicle. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Proceeds from the event go towards the purchase of fire apparatus.