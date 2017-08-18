Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) has announced that the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board and Capitol Square Foundation will open their online application process for school transportation grants on Tuesday, September 12, starting at 9 a.m.

The grants are available to help Ohio schools, which receive state funding, defray the cost of field trips to the Ohio Statehouse and are based on one-way mileage from the visiting school to Columbus. There are 25 grants available in each of the following mileage categories, for a total of 75 grants:

1 to 50 miles — $200

51 to 100 miles — $300

101+ miles — $400

Limited to fourth through 12th grade trips during the 2017-2018 school year, the grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and have been known to be awarded within a matter of minutes of the grant application process opening.

“I am excited about this grant opportunity for Ohio’s schools,” said Representative Riedel. “Understanding state government is an important part of our students’ education. This grant allows schools across the state to take their students to the statehouse and personally experience Ohio’s history and the legislative process. I encourage all schools to apply for the grant on September 12.”

More information on the application process can be found here:

http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/news/school-transportation-grants-available-for-20172018-school-year.